Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.33.

DOX opened at $87.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.85. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.0% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

