Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.15.

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 73,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.