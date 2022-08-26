American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 129,708 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,108,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,708 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $116,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,010 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,614,000 after purchasing an additional 689,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at $40,244,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at $40,244,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,784 shares of company stock worth $5,100,633 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

