American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 141,845 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 141,845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $86,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $108.41 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $186.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.