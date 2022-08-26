American Century Companies Inc. Buys 37,549 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,549 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Repligen worth $99,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after buying an additional 201,342 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,295,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,341,000 after buying an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,729,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $16,966,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,697 shares of company stock worth $9,621,550. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $237.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

