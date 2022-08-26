American Century Companies Inc. Has $102.27 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 481,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,955 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $102,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $999,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.1% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 8.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $167.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average is $188.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

