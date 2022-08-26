American Century Companies Inc. Has $92.49 Million Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,141,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,482 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Gates Industrial worth $92,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,522,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,127,275 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $13,421,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gates Industrial by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,373,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 854,179 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 51.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 899,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 306,314 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,131,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,165,000 after buying an additional 301,395 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

GTES stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

