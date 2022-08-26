American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 105,130 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,973,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,130 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $93,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.