American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 27,539 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $94,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NYSE:EVA opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 1.15. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

In related news, President Thomas Meth acquired 8,600 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $505,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas Meth bought 8,600 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,055,268.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,322 shares of company stock worth $1,753,244 and sold 1,428 shares worth $98,503. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

