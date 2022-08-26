American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296,913 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.94% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $98,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

