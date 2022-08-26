American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $95,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

