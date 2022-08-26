American Century Companies Inc. Sells 8,177,842 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 970,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,177,842 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $90,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $254,636,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $108,658,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $83,992,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,834,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,223,000 after buying an additional 833,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

