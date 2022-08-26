American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $71,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

