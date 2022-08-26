American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Kenneth M. Woolley Sells 10,000 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 2.1 %

AMH stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.26. 2,149,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

