American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.34

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.34 and traded as low as $14.52. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 3,816 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Realty Investors in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
American Realty Investors Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Realty Investors (ARL)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.