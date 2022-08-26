American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.34

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.34 and traded as low as $14.52. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 3,816 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Realty Investors in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

