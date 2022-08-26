American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.41% of American Tower worth $472,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in American Tower by 139.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1,115.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.83. 20,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.