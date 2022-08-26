AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Trimmed by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABC opened at $150.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.77.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

