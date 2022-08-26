Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Amgen by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Amgen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 149,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.27. 54,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.00. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

