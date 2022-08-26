AMLT (AMLT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $330.00

AMLT (AMLT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $330.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,231.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00085905 BTC.

About AMLT

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token.

Buying and Selling AMLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

