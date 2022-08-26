Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

ASYS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.

In other Amtech Systems news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $298,112.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $298,112.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $244,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

