Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases 254 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.4 %

JPM opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $347.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.