Analysts Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target at $680.46

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $680.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $550.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $222.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $516.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.21. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

