Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) PT at C$194.08

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$194.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. CIBC decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$226.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

TSE:FNV opened at C$171.10 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$157.31 and a 52 week high of C$216.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$169.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$183.81. The firm has a market cap of C$32.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

