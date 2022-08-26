Analysts Set Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) PT at C$83.44

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$83.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVEI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Up 0.8 %

NVEI stock opened at C$43.23 on Friday. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of C$38.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.