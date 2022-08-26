Analyzing AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) & Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autoliv and AEye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $8.23 billion 0.84 $435.00 million $3.84 20.75 AEye $3.01 million 91.82 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -2.71

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Autoliv has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.0% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of AEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 4.12% 11.35% 3.97% AEye -2,521.51% -57.24% -49.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autoliv and AEye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 0 7 8 0 2.53 AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

Autoliv currently has a consensus price target of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.32%. AEye has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 610.85%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Autoliv.

Summary

Autoliv beats AEye on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

