Analyzing Spire Global (SPIR) and Its Peers

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Spire Global to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% Spire Global Competitors -70.13% -61.67% -11.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spire Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Spire Global Competitors 142 451 617 19 2.42

Earnings and Valuation

Spire Global presently has a consensus target price of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 245.16%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 46.05%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Spire Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million -$19.31 million -2.92 Spire Global Competitors $3.21 billion -$802.12 million -3.09

Spire Global’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spire Global rivals beat Spire Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

