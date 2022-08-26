ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.50 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANIP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,706. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 66,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Recommended Stories

