Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $97.90 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $369.14 million and approximately $97.90 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,690.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003832 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002471 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00128199 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032340 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00082439 BTC.
About Ankr
Ankr is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.
Buying and Selling Ankr
