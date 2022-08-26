AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA) Short Interest Update

AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AP Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APCA remained flat at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476. AP Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05.

AP Acquisition Company Profile

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau) and European markets.

