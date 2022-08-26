Apron Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $405,609.00 (APN)

Apron Network (APN) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $315,971.16 and $405,609.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,296.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003817 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00128157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00085674 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1.

Buying and Selling Apron Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

