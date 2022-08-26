Aragon (ANT) Hits Market Capitalization of $64.11 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Aragon has a total market cap of $64.11 million and approximately $22.49 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Aragon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00007779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00128822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082074 BTC.

Aragon Profile

ANT is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.

Aragon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

