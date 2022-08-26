ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) CEO Sells $2,219,250.00 in Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc bought a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $43,083,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 197,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 40.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 131,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,823,000 after acquiring an additional 112,804 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 31.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ArcBest to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

