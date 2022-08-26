ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ArcBest to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 170,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,839. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 46.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

