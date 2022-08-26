Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 90.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,254,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 594,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 535,074 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

