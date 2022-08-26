ARCS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $671,799.49 (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, ARCS has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARCS has a total market cap of $671,799.49 and approximately $142,838.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARCS coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARCS Profile

ARCS (ARX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com.

Buying and Selling ARCS

According to CryptoCompare, “The philosophy of the AIre project is a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade. “

