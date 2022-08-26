Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,545 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $48,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

