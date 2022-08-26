Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Price Up 3%

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) rose 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 1,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 426,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

ARGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -35.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $49,057,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

