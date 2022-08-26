Argon (ARGON) 1-Day Volume Tops $70,306.00

Argon (ARGON) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $175,467.84 and $70,306.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 96,122,171 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

