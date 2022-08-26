Argon Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $166,685.22 and approximately $77,750.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00786640 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016513 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 89,125,813 coins and its circulating supply is 85,247,986 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.