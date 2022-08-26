Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Up 265.8% in August

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 265.8% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aries I Acquisition Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAM traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 120,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,983. Aries I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Trading of Aries I Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,234,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aries I Acquisition by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 995,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,645 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,297,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,309,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aries I Acquisition by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Aries I Acquisition

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

