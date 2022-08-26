Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.30 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armada Hoffler Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

AHH stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

