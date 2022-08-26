Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,506. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.80. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 41,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 165,964 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

