Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance
Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,506. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.80. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 41,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 165,964 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
Read More
