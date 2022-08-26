Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

