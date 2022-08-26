Arweave One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.29 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $389.38 million and approximately $18.29 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $11.66 or 0.00056271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000233 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

