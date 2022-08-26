Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 372.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after acquiring an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after acquiring an additional 291,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $21,824,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after buying an additional 152,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,934,000 after buying an additional 139,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $111.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.33 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

