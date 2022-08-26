Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,140 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

