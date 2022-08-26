Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Grows Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in PPL were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after acquiring an additional 186,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PPL by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after acquiring an additional 824,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,398,000 after buying an additional 88,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PPL by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,251,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,867,000 after buying an additional 326,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,004 shares of company stock worth $1,742,702. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

