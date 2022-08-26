Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in IAC were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAC. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in IAC by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in IAC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IAC by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $67.85 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.88.
In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
