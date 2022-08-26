Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $365,000 in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 711,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 262,822 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 43.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 132,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,019 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at $10,998,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

AMERCO Price Performance

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $567.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $447.92 and a 12-month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

