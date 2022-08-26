Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $370,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,333,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 69.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after buying an additional 1,995,501 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $91,911,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after buying an additional 908,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $84.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

